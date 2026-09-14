OPP investigating Death On Georgian Bay After Vessel Capsized

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death on Georgian Bay after a vessel capsized.

On September 13, 2026, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the West Parry Sound OPP Marine Unit with the assistance of the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre, Carling Fire Department and Killbear Marina responded to a vessel capsizing on Georgian Bay, north of Franklin Island.

The deceased and sole occupant of the vessel has been identified as a 67-year-old from California.

The vessel was removed from Georgian Bay, and the investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team.