Get Ready For The Coldwater Fall Fair Happening Sept. 25–27, 2026

The Coldwater & District Agricultural Society is proud to announce the return of the 133rd Coldwater Fall Fair, taking place September 25–27, 2026, at the Coldwater Fairgrounds.

For more than a century, the Coldwater Fall Fair has brought together residents and visitors from across the region to celebrate agriculture, rural traditions, community and family. This year’s theme, “Country Life,” pays tribute to the farmers, producers and rural families who continue to play an important role in sustaining and shaping our communities.

The three-day event will feature a full lineup of attractions and activities for visitors of all ages. Guests can enjoy midway rides and games, live entertainment, livestock displays and

competitions, agricultural exhibits and a variety of hands-on experiences celebrating rural life.

Returning favourites include an exciting Midway, the Friday night Demolition Derby and the

Saturday night Truck and Tractor Pulls.

Inside the arena, visitors will also have the opportunity to explore vendors and hundreds

of competition entries showcasing local talent, creativity and tradition. Competitions are held for baking, flowers, photography, fine art, crafts, antiques, produce and various homecrafts.

Fair Information

Dates: September 25, 26, 27, 2026

Location: Coldwater Fairgrounds, 11 Michael Anne Drive, Coldwater, Ontario

Admission

Friday & Saturday

• Adults & Youth: $15

• Seniors: $10

• Children: $5

Sunday: Family Day

• Adults & Youth: $10

• Seniors: $5

• Children: FREE

Children four years of age and under: FREE all weekend.

For 2026, visitors can once again purchase admission tickets, midway passes, and weekend

passes online, offering a convenient way to prepare for their visit. Of note, midway passes are online only this year, and weekend passes are only available online and can be purchased until 9 pm on Friday, September 25. Digital tickets are delivered directly to your mobile device and can be scanned at the gate.

The Fair is also pleased to continue its partnership with Mount St. Louis Moonstone,

providing ample parking and complimentary shuttle bus service throughout the weekend. Shuttle buses will operate several times each hour between the ski resort and the fairgrounds, giving visitors a convenient alternative to on-site parking. Also, NEW THIS YEAR, fair admission tickets can be purchased and scanned in the parking lot at Mount St. Louis Moonstone, allowing you to avoid the lineups at the Fairground Gates!

Whether you’re attending for the agricultural competitions, family entertainment, midway,

exhibits or simply to reconnect with friends and neighbours, the 133rd Coldwater Fall

Fair promises a weekend filled with excitement, tradition and community spirit.

The Coldwater & District Agricultural Society remains committed to preserving and promoting agriculture through education, exhibitions, competitions and entertainment. The Society invites residents and visitors from across Simcoe County and beyond to experience one of the region’s longest running and most celebrated agricultural fairs.

For more information, visit www.coldwaterfallfair.com.