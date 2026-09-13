Bracebridge OPP Report Six Impaired Drivers

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged several more drivers with impaired driving during the first two weeks of September.

On Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at 11:45 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 11 North near Alpine Ranch Road in Bracebridge and noticed a vehicle stopped on the shoulder of the highway for an extended period of time. The officer approached the vehicle and had to wake the two occupants by knocking on their window. After an investigation into the circumstances, police have charged the driver, 38-year-old Thomas Glover of Barrie, ON with:

· Operation While Impaired– Drug

· Failure to Comply with Demand

· Failure to Comply with Release Order X 2

· Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

· Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition Contrary to Prohibition Order

· Driving While Under Suspension X 2

He was held in custody and will appear next in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 22, 2026, to answer to his charges.

Police have also charged the passenger, 31-year-old Emily Lupton of Huntsville, ON with:

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order X 2

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose X 2

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 29, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On Wednesday, September 2, 2026, at 11:45 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a possible impaired driver on Wellington Street North and Manitoba St in Bracebridge, after members of the public observed concerning driving behaviour and blocked the suspect vehicle in to await police arrival. Police conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 61-year-old Laurie Main of Bracebridge, ON with Operation While Impaired and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 13, 2026 to answer to her charges.

During the early hours of Friday, September 4, 2026, at 1:30 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a single-vehicle collision on Falkenburg Road in Bracebridge. The vehicle crashed well off the roadway and when police arrived, the driver had left the scene. Officers located the driver a short time later and have charged 23-year-old Tenny Danko, of Muskoka Lakes Township, with the following:

· Impaired Operation

· Over 80

· Dangerous Operation

· Fail to Remain

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 20, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Saturday, September 5, 2026, at 9:50 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols on Wellington Street in the Town of Bracebridge and conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction. The traffic stop soon became an impaired driving investigation and police subsequently arrested and charged 36-year-old David Vincent of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation, Over 80, Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor and Driving without proper headlights. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 20, 2026 to answer to his charges.

On Monday, September 7, 2026, at 2:15 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to attend a single vehicle collision that had occurred on Highway 141 in Muskoka Lakes Township, however the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival. As officers were patrolling the area, members of the public called in to report the same vehicle being involved in further collisions at which point it became disabled on the shoulder of Highway 141 near Rosseau Lake Rd 2. Police conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 39-year-old Nicole Hudson of Ottawa, ON with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 6, 2026 to answer to her charges.

On Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 8:20 p.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting proactive patrols on Muskoka Road 169 near North Muldrew Lake Road in Gravenhurst and conducted a traffic stop for a traffic infraction. The traffic stop soon became an impaired driving investigation and police subsequently arrested and charged 40-year-old Michael Crowther of Orillia, ON with Operation while Impaired-Drug, Owner operate a motor vehicle without insurance, Drive motor vehicle- no currently validated permit and Drive motor vehicle- no license. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on October 13, 2026 to answer to his charges.

The consequences for choosing to operate any vehicle while impaired include an immediate 90-day driver’s license suspension and vehicle impoundment.