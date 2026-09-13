Community BBQ Raises More Than $213K For Mental Health Care At Georgian Bay General Hospital

More than 190 community members gathered in Tiny Township this summer for an afternoon that combined friendship, generosity and a shared commitment to bringing acute mental health care to Georgian Bay General Hospital (GBGH).

Hosted by John and Margaret Leonardo at their Cedar Ridge home on July 25, the annual Cedar Ridge BBQ raised more than $213,397 in support of the GBGH Foundation’s We See You: Inside and Out campaign, helping prepare for the addition of 24 acute mental health beds at the Midland hospital.

A highlight of the evening came when community supporters Marc Wayne and Julie Coleman announced their family foundation would match donations made during the event, up to $100,000. Their generosity inspired guests to give enthusiastically, helping drive the event’s remarkable fundraising success.

“The Cedar Ridge BBQ is a wonderful example of what happens when community leaders bring people together around a cause they care deeply about,” says Robyn Kaczanowski, community giving officer, GBGH Foundation. “John and Margaret have created something truly special through this event, and Marc and Julie’s matching gift inspired an incredible outpouring of generosity. Together, they helped turn a summer gathering into a significant investment in the health and well-being of our community.”

The Cedar Ridge BBQ has become a much-anticipated summer tradition, bringing neighbours, friends and supporters together in support of GBGH. Through ticket sales, donations, auctions and matching contributions, attendees demonstrated the power of community-led philanthropy and the impact individuals can make when they come together for a common cause.

Mental health remains one of the most significant health care challenges facing North Simcoe. Last year, more than 1,000 people came to GBGH’s Emergency Department seeking mental health care, yet the hospital is not funded to provide acute mental health services. GBGH has submitted a plan to the Ministry of Health to build a 40,000-square-foot addition that would include 24 mental health beds, helping expand access to care and relieve pressure on the Emergency Department.

“The need for expanded mental health services in North Simcoe is urgent,” says Matthew Lawson, president & CEO, Georgian Bay General Hospital. “Too many individuals in crisis face long waits because there aren’t enough acute mental health beds available in our region. GBGH has a plan to change that, and we are ready to move forward as soon as approvals are secured. We’re incredibly grateful to the Cedar Ridge community, and everyone who supported this event, for helping us prepare for the future of accessible mental health care for everyone who needs it.”

“Every gift made at the Cedar Ridge BBQ sends a powerful message that mental health matters,” adds Kaczanowski. “This community continues to show up for local health care in remarkable ways, and we’re grateful to every sponsor, volunteer, donor and attendee who helped make this event such a success.”

To learn more about the We See You campaign, visit: https://weseeyougbgh.ca/.