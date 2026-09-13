Oro-Medonte Awarded Emergency Management Service Award From Public Safety Canada For Response To 2025 Ice Storm

Township of Oro-Medonte Council and Staff are very proud to announce that the Township has been recognized by Public Safety Canada, as a recipient of the Emergency Management Exemplary Service Award (EMESA), as determined by Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Senior Officials responsible for emergency management in Canada.

The award recognizes the Township’s exceptional emergency response, and community support efforts, during the significant ice storm that impacted Oro-Medonte and surrounding communities in late March/early April 2025. The storm has been identified as one of Ontario’s most severe ice storms.

The EMESA is a prestigious recognition of outstanding achievement and service across

Canada in preventing, preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies

and disasters. A partnership between Federal, Provincial and Territorial governments,

the award honours recipients who have demonstrated excellence in their respective

fields.

The ice storm presented significant challenges to the community, including widespread

prolonged power outages, major telecommunications failures adversely impacting

critical infrastructure, hazardous road conditions with many Township roads impassable

at the onset of the storm, downed trees and power lines, significant debris on Township

roads and in parks, and damage to residential and commercial properties.

In response, the Township quickly activated its Emergency Operations Centre, declared

a State of Emergency, and worked around the clock to protect residents, maintain

critical services, protect critical infrastructure, communicate information, establish

resources for residents including the Neighbours Helping Neighbours Program and a

dedicated 24/7 telephone hotline, and support the community through a coordinated

response to the devastating storm.

Mayor Randy Greenlaw commented that “this award is a tremendous honour for the

entire Oro-Medonte community. It recognizes not just the work of Township staff, but

the product of an extraordinary, collaborative, and coordinated effort by emergency

responders, volunteers, utility crews and partners, contractors, businesses, upper tiers

of government, neighbouring municipalities, community organizations, and residents,

who came together during an extremely difficult time. While we are proud of this

recognition, our greatest achievement was seeing our community come together. On

behalf of Council and Staff, thank you to everyone who played a role in keeping

residents safe, and helping our beautiful community recover through remarkable

resilience, compassion, and teamwork.”

The Township will be presented an EMESA Award Medallion at a ceremony in early

November 2026, with the Federal, Provincial, and Territorial Ministers responsible for

emergency management.