Carnegie Library Reuse Project In Bracebridge Moves Forward With Contractor Award

The Town of Bracebridge is moving forward with plans to transform the historic Carnegie Library at 94 Manitoba Street into a centralized hub for municipal and business support services, following Council’s approval of a contract with W.S. Morgan Construction Limited.

The contractor has been awarded the contract for the interior renovation of the former Bracebridge Library with the total project value approved up to $2.5 million. The renovated building will bring several municipal and business-focused services together in one central downtown location.

The space will accommodate the Town’s Planning and Development Department and establish a Bracebridge Business Development Centre, bringing together the Muskoka Small Business Centre, Downtown Bracebridge Business Improvement Area, Bracebridge Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Information Centre. The Business Development Centre will create opportunities for greater collaboration among organizations that support the local business community and make it easier for businesses and entrepreneurs to access economic development, business support, visitor information and downtown resources in one central location.

Built in 1906, the Carnegie Library is an important [/explore/community-history/heritage-properties/#CarnegieBuilding]heritage building in downtown Bracebridge. The Downtown Master Plan, which included extensive public consultation, identified strong public preference for the building to remain in the Town’s possession to preserve its heritage character and public role in the downtown. Following the relocation of the Bracebridge Library to the Coulson Family Bracebridge Library at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre in 2024, the Town began exploring opportunities to give the building a new purpose while maintaining its public role downtown.

The project also represents an adaptive reuse of an existing municipal heritage asset. A heritage consultant has been involved in the design process to ensure protected heritage features are appropriately considered and preserved as the building is renovated for its new use.

Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2026 and with completion in the spring of 2027. Occupancy of the renovated space is anticipated to follow later in 2027, allowing time for the installation of furniture, fixtures and equipment, completion of information technology (IT) requirements, and the transition of staff into the building. The Town will work with the contractor, project architects and partner organizations throughout construction and will provide information about anticipated impacts to traffic, parking and access as work progresses.

For more information about the Carnegie Library Reuse Transition project, visit bracebridge.ca/carnegie.