Early Morning Building Fire Damages Five Units In Orillia

Orillia fire crews were called to 265 Barrie Road, near Westmount Drive South, shortly after midnight Tuesday following reports of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the windows and door of a main-floor unit.

Mutual aid was requested from Ramara Fire and Severn Fire to assist Orillia crews in battling the blaze.

According to the fire department, the three-storey building contains five units. The fire extended up the exterior of the building, spreading to the second and third floors and into the attic.

The roof also became involved in the fire, and firefighters were faced with a partial roof collapse while working to contain the blaze.

Everyone was out of the building when crews arrived, and there were no reported injuries.

“The cause of the fire and damage estimate remain under investigation, but the fire is not considered suspicious,” Fire Chief Chris Ferry told Muskoka411.com.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.