Audrey Collens-Smith Of Granite Ridge Retirement Residence Recipient Of RHRA’s 2026 Resident Champion Award

Recipients of RHRA’s 2026 Resident Champion Award

The Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority (RHRA) is honoured to announce the recipients of its 2026 Resident Champion Award.

The RHRA extends its warmest congratulations to June Pollard of Christie Gardens Apartments and Care and Norah Chaloner of The Village of Riverside Glen, this year’s Resident Champion Award recipients. Their leadership, creativity and commitment to connection reflect the meaningful ways residents help strengthen life in Ontario’s licensed retirement homes.

Each year, the regulator encourages retirement homes, their residents and community members across the province to nominate remarkable residents who help enhance the lives of fellow residents, staff and community members alike. These resident stories highlight the compassionate actions of residents and the positive impact they are having on those around them.

The RHRA’s independent Stakeholder Advisory Council (SAC) selected Ms. Pollard as one of this year’s two Resident Champion Award recipients for her exceptional leadership, kindness and commitment to building community at Christie Gardens Apartments and Care. Over the past six years, Ms. Pollard has helped enrich residents’ lives through a wide range of creative and resident-led initiatives, including transforming the home’s book collection into a lending library, leading a poetry writing group and helping residents publish five poetry anthologies to support the Residents’ Association. She also founded a residents’ orchestra, secured support for a professional conductor and encouraged residents to rediscover or try musical talents in a welcoming environment. Through her work with sewing, quilting and knitting groups, her leadership with the Residents’ Association and her quiet support for residents facing illness, loss or hardship, Ms. Pollard has created lasting opportunities for connection, creativity and belonging.

Ms. Chaloner was also awarded the Resident Champion honour for her leadership in creating welcoming spaces, strengthening resident engagement and helping residents remain connected to the broader community at The Village of Riverside Glen. As President of the Retirement Home Residents’ Council, Ms. Chaloner helped transform an underused corridor into the Bird Link, a vibrant gathering place where residents, families and team members can pause, connect and enjoy nature together. She encouraged residents to contribute their talents through woodworking, painting and environmental projects, and worked with the landscaping team to support a pollinator garden and cherry blossom trees for future generations to enjoy. Through her advocacy, storytelling initiatives and efforts to bring public leaders into the residence, Ms. Chaloner has helped ensure residents have opportunities to share their voices, talents and life experiences in meaningful ways.

In Gravenhurst, Audrey Collens-Smith was selected as a finalist for her positivity, generosity and commitment to creating a welcoming community at Granite Ridge Retirement Residence. At 98 years old, Ms. Collens-Smith continues to lead by example, supporting fellow residents by portering them to meals and activities, offering companionship and helping peers take part in games and programs. She also welcomes prospective residents and families during home tours, proudly sharing the sense of community she has experienced over nine years at Granite Ridge. Her daily announcements, sports updates, accordion performances and tap-dancing routines bring energy and joy to residents, while her work with the knitting club has helped donate more than 1,000 blankets to the SPCA of Muskoka. Through her leadership, volunteerism and uplifting presence, Ms. Collens-Smith has helped make Granite Ridge a happier and more connected place to live.

The SAC also recognized outstanding Resident Champion Award finalists across Ontario, in alphabetical order:

Audrey Collens-Smith of Granite Ridge Retirement Residence

Barry Shainbaum of Forest Hill Place

Dorothy Tsbubouchi of Chartwell Isabella

Ethel Gilmour of The Briton House Retirement Centre

Mabel Eddy of Great Northern Retirement Home

Marguerite Crottie of Orchard Walk Retirement Facility

Pat Crozier of Pearl and Pine Retirement Residence

Robert “Bob” Harrick of Parkland on the Glen

“This year’s Resident Champion Award recipients and finalists exemplify the leadership and compassion that help retirement home communities thrive. Through their advocacy and care for others, they have strengthened connection, belonging and wellbeing for the people around them. Their contributions are a meaningful reminder of the difference residents make every day in licensed retirement homes across Ontario.”

Lucy Becker

Interim Registrar and CEO, RHRA

“All of this year’s Resident Champion nominees demonstrate the powerful role residents play in shaping vibrant, supportive retirement home communities. Their commitment to helping peers, sharing their talents and creating opportunities for connection is inspiring. On behalf of the RHRA Board of Directors, I extend my sincere congratulations to June Pollard, Norah Chaloner and all of this year’s finalists for their outstanding leadership and service.”

Carmine Domanico

Interim Chair, RHRA Board of Directors

“June Pollard and Norah Chaloner, and all of this year’s Resident Champion nominees, have shown compassion and commitment to enriching the lives and well-being of seniors across Ontario,” said Hon. Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility. “Through their leadership and contributions, they are making a lasting difference for fellow residents, families and especially within their retirement communities.”