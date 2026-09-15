Heroes On The Air Brings RCAF Stories To The Stage In Huntsville

The RCAF Foundation is proud to present Heroes on the Air, a live radio style theatre production commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force, hosted by Huntsville Festival of the Arts, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, at the Algonquin Theatre in Huntsville, Ontario.

Written by acclaimed playwright Sara Moyle, with musical direction by two time Juno

nominee Jason Wilson, Heroes on the Air brings to life the stories of Royal Canadian Air

Force personnel through scripted storytelling, live Foley sound effects, and music.

Performed by five actors, the production offers audiences a unique and immersive tribute to Canada’s air force heritage. Heroes on the Air honours the courage, sacrifice, and humanity of the men and women who have served in the RCAF over the past century. Through storytelling and live theatre, it creates a powerful connection between generations and helps preserve these important Canadian stories.

“As a playwright, telling the true stories of heroes in the RCAF, I wanted to create a time

capsule experience for the audience, bringing them back to the golden age of radio,” said

playwright Sara Moyle. “You are no longer reading about someone; instead, their story is

animated in your ear. It’s live with sound. You’re in the moment, you’re experiencing it, you’re feeling it. It brings a different sensitivity to the listener and humanizes the experience of the heroes.”

The event is open to the public, and tickets are available for purchase.

https://www.huntsvillefestival.ca/heroes-on-the-air

Event Details

What: Heroes on the Air — Live Radio Style Theatre Production

When: Thursday, October 29, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Where: The Algonquin Theatre – 37 Main Street E