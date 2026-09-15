OPP Investigating Death In Parry Sound

The West Parry Sound Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death in the Town of Parry Sound.

On Sunday, September 13, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a residence on Church Street in Parry Sound where an adult male was located deceased.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident with no signs of a broader threat. Residents can expect to see an increased police presence on Church Street as the investigation continues.

The West Parry Sound OPP Crime Unit is conducting the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.