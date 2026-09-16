Ontario Issues $25,000 Penalty To SeatGeek Canada For Ticket Resale Violations

SeatGeek Canada Inc. was issued an administrative penalty of $25,000 for failing to comply with requirements under the Ticket Sales Act, 2017, including clear requirements prohibiting the resale of event tickets above their original total purchase price.

The penalty is the result of new financial enforcement measures introduced by the province through the 2026 Ontario Budget: A Plan to Protect Ontario, to crack down on illegal ticket resales, protect consumers and families, and keep tickets affordable for fans and families.

On August 28, 2026, SeatGeek Canada Inc. was issued a total financial penalty of $25,000 for the following contraventions:

$10,000 for failing to ensure that tickets offered for sale on the secondary market did not exceed the total price originally paid to the primary seller.

$10,000 for failing to disclose the original total purchase price of tickets offered for resale.

$5,000 for facilitating the resale of tickets without obtaining proof of the total price originally paid to the primary seller.

The company was issued a financial penalty on August 28, 2026, following an inspection conducted on August 5, 2026. SeatGeek Canada Inc. had 15 days to appeal the penalty to the Licence Appeal Tribunal. As it did not file an appeal within that period, the company is required to pay the $25,000 within 30 days of receiving the penalty.