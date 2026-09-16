Eight Vehicles Damaged, Windows Smashed In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating multiple acts of mischief that occurred overnight in Gravenhurst.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Bracebridge OPP officers responded to multiple reports of mischief that occurred during the very early morning hours in the town of Gravenhurst. Eight separate parked vehicles were damaged after rocks were thrown from a moving vehicle resulting in smashed windows. The victims were parked on First Street South, Winewood Avenue West, Muskoka Road South, Main Street and Oriole Crescent.

Police are asking residents in those areas to check any home surveillance footage, the suspect were operating a dark pickup truck between 1:00 – 3:00 a.m.. Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you remain wish to remain anonymous, you may reach out to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestopperssdm.com. Incident number for reference is E261347571.