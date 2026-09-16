Service Enhancements Coming To The District Of Muskoka’s Community Transit Programs

District Community Transit Service Changes Coming September 28

A new provider will begin operating the District’s Demand-Responsive Transit (DRT) and Corridor 11community transportation services starting September 28, 2026. Services will continue as usual, with increased customer service hours of operation, digital transit passes, refreshed vehicle appearances and changes to the Corridor 11 bus schedule.

The District DRT and Corridor 11 bus help residents get to work, appointments, school, shopping and other important destinations. The transition is focused on maintaining reliable service while making support easier to access.

What Riders Can Expect

Starting September 28, riders can expect:

More support: Customer service will be available by phone from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. by calling 705-645-2100 ext. 4419.

Booking stays the same: District DRT riders can continue booking through the BlaiseTransit app, Blaise Transit website or by phone at 705-645-2100 ext. 4419.

Electronic transit passes: Corridor 11 paper passes will move to the Blaise Wallet in each rider’s profile. Riders can use the Blaise app or website to create and access their account.

Updated vehicles: Riders will begin seeing a new look on vehicles providing District Community Transit services.

A new Corridor 11 schedule: The updated schedule information will be available before the changes take effect.

What Stays the Same

The District DRT will continue to provide flexible, demand-responsive transportation between rural communities and urban centres. The Corridor 11 bus will continue to connect Huntsville and Orillia, with stops in Port Sydney, Bracebridge, Gravenhurst, Killworthy and Washago. The goal is a smooth transition for riders, with more access to customer support when help is needed.

“Many residents rely on these services to get where they need to go,” said Lisa Marden, Director of Planning. “Our goal is to make this transition as smooth as possible, provide more support for riders and continue delivering reliable transportation across Muskoka.”

Staying Connected

The District’s Community Transit program connects with local transit services in Bracebridge and Huntsville, as well as Simcoe County LINX. These connections help residents travel within and beyond the region.

Ahead of the transition

Riders can continue using the District DRT and Corridor 11 bus as usual until September 28.

More information about the Community Transit customer service line, transit passes and the updated Corridor 11 schedule will be shared before the transition.

For more information visit:

Community Transportation Website www.muskoka.on.ca/communitytransit

DRT Website www.muskoka.on.ca/DRT



C11 Website www.muskoka.on.ca/Corridor11

Download the Blaise Transit App for Apple or Samsung or visit the Blaise Transit website to book your ride.