Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving After Crash On Hwy. 11

Bracebridge OPP say they responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on January 1, 2021 at 5:00 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 11 in Gravenhurst after passers-by noticed the vehicle overturned in the ditch and called 9-1-1.

The sole occupant was transported to local hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Police conducted an investigation into the crash and have charged 40-year-old Brian Viega of Gravenhurst, with Operation While Impaired, Refusal to Provide Breath Sample and Failing to Comply with his Probation Order.

The accused has a court date for early March.