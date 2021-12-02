Gravenhurst Family Dental Care Presents 7 WONDERS – A Skate Muskoka Production

Gravenhurst Family Dental Care and Skate Muskoka welcomes you to the first inaugural ice show for the Fire and Ice Festival on January 29th, 2022 at Bracebridge Memorial Centre.

Skate Muskoka is honoured to have the legendary 4 x Canadian Champion and 4 x World Figure Skating Champion, Kurt Browning, headline the show. Skate Muskoka is also excited to announce that multi-talented, Canadian actor/singer and writer, Geoffrey Tyler, will host and narrate the show, along with singing live!

The show also will include the Skate Muskoka Figure Skating Club, ranging from ages 5 to 18, along with their guests the Port Carling Synchronized Teams and special appearance from the Limberettes, Bracebridge gymnastics club. This family friendly show aims to help unite and entertain the Muskoka community.