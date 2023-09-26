Gravenhurst Council Chamber Closed For Renos With New Meeting Locations Added

Renovations to the Gravenhurst council chamber have officially started and will result in a better user experience for the public, council members, and staff.

During the project period, expected to run until the end of November, meetings normally held in the council chamber will take place at other locations in the community. See details below. As always, these meetings are open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend.

“We are very excited to see this renovation work beginning after significant research and planning. This exercise means several improvements that will benefit our community for years to come,” said Kayla Thibeault, director of legislative services for the Town of Gravenhurst.

The project involves the installation of a new audio-visual system that will provide improved livestream picture quality and better sound.

“We have heard from the public over the years that audio of our meetings is less than ideal at times, particularly in the gallery, so this new system will address those concerns. We thank everyone for their patience while we’ve worked on this issue and we look forward to using the new system,” Thibeault said. “We will also have new display screens in the room that make it easier for people to see PowerPoint-type presentations, council agendas, and voting. We are excited about using these new tools to modernize the council meetings.”

The technical upgrades will also allow for seamless virtual participation in meetings for council and public participation, should council wish to use this option.

The installation of a new council table, purchased through local custom woodwork company Rock Paper Scissors, is another element of the renovation project. The new table replaces an existing one at the end of its lifespan. The new table will allow for better sightlines for council members and the public.

Funding the project is a $100,000 Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant for livestreaming equipment, plus $60,000 in municipal funding, approved as part of the 2023 budget, for the new council table.

New meeting locations

While the renovation work is taking place, meetings typically held in the council chamber will be held at one of the following locations:

The Terry Fox Auditorium at the Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Dr.

Meeting Room at the Centennial Centre, 101 Centennial Dr.

The Gravenhurst Public Library boardroom, 180 Sharpe St. W.

Gravenhurst Opera House, 295 Muskoka Rd. S.



All council meetings will continue to be available for viewing on the town’s YouTube channel.

Information about upcoming meetings, including their location and start time, is available on the town website and social media channels.

The town will be sharing updates on the council chamber renovation project as work proceeds. These will be available on our social media channels.

Council and staff look forward to welcoming the public back to the council chamber once the renovation project is complete.