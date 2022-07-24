Grand Opening For Orillia Recreation Centre Takes Place Aug. 19

The City of Orillia invites the Orillia and area community to join the fun at the official grand opening of the Orillia Recreation Centre on Aug. 19, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m.

“The opening of the Orillia Recreation Centre was long-awaited and much anticipated; however, we opened quietly with no celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Steve Clarke. “The facility has become a hub of activity and provides our community with a vast array of health benefits through sport, recreation and fitness opportunities for all ages and abilities. We are proud to host a grand opening to showcase this incredible facility that was built for our community. Please join us to celebrate on August 19 with an evening full of fun activities.”

What: Orillia Recreation Centre Grand Opening When: Friday, Aug. 19, 2022 4 to 8 p.m. Official presentation at 4:15 p.m. Where: Orillia Recreation Centre 255 West St. S. Orillia

The grand opening will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and activities taking place throughout the facility, such as Wibit obstacle course swims for those seven years of age and older (swimwear required), arcade games and bouncy castles, face painting, live music by the Orillia Youth Centre, and a scavenger hunt. Refreshments and food have been generously sponsored by Leadbetter Foods.

The Orillia Recreation Centre opened in October 2020 and features:

25 m, eight-lane lap pool with a viewing area; Therapeutic pool; Leisure pool with play features; Gymnasium with two FIBA-sized basketball courts and a viewing area; Childcare room; Multi-purpose room; Fitness centre, including studio fitness rooms; Walking/jogging track.

