Golf Carts Are Not Allowed On Ontario Roads

The Orillia OPP would like to remind the public that golf carts are not allowed to be driven on Ontario roads.

Though golf carts may resemble other low-speed vehicles, they are not typically equipped to meet the requirements for low-speed vehicles as defined by the Highway Traffic Act and the Motor Vehicle Safety Act (Canada). If caught driving a golf cart on a road, you may face fines such as:

Operate motor vehicle on a roadway with no insurance (minimum $5000 fine)

Operate motor vehicle without required equipment

Operate motor vehicle with no vehicle permit

Operate motor vehicle on roadway with no driver’s licence

There is an exception in Pelee Island and the municipality of Huron-Kinloss where a 10 year pilot program has been introduced that allows those municipalities to pass by-laws governing golf cart usage on roads with a speed limit of no more than 50 km/hr.

In addition, if you are intoxicated by alcohol or drug, you could face impaired driving charges while operating a golf cart on or off the roadway.

If you are considering an alternative form of transportation, please ensure that you know the rules and regulations governing the usage of the vehicle. Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility. Please do your part to keep Ontario roads safe.