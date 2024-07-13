Get Your Tickets Now For Steven Page At JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka

Live! Incorporated presents…

Steven Page LIVE!

wsg Zach Oliver

@ JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa

Minett ON

6p Doors

General Admission & VIP Tickets available now https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/steven-page-tickets-825136514527

Over the last thirty-five years, Steven Page has established himself as one of the most recognizable and enduring voices in music. The release of his latest album, Excelsior, shows that he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. Since its release, Steven has toured Canada, The US and the UK with The Steven Page Trio, and has performances planned well into 2024.

As a co-founder, vocalist and songwriter for Barenaked Ladies, Steven sang and wrote classics like “Brian Wilson,” “If I Had A Million Dollars,” “Old Apartment,” “It’s All Been Done” and many more. With the band, he sold over 15 Million albums and scored multiple Junos, Billboard Music Awards, SOCAN awards, Gemini Awards and two Grammy nominations. After leaving the band in 2009, Steven embarked on a solo career that has produced five solo albums, including 2022’s Excelsior, and has seen him tour worldwide.

Steven performs in many configurations, from solo to full band with horn section, but, since 2016, he has been playing most often with his pals in The Steven Page Trio, Craig Northey of Vancouver legends Odds on guitar, and Kevin Fox on cello.

Get your tickets now for an unforgettable evening with Steven Page at JW Marriott Muskoka on Saturday July 20. General admission and VIP tickets are available now!

