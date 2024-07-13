Bracebridge Transit Service Changes Take Effect July 22

Effective Monday, July 22, Bracebridge Transit will make the following updates to its route and stops.

Bus Stop Updates

The following bus stops will be decommissioned:

#170 – Community Living – South Muskoka at 15 Depot Drive

#190 – Dollar Tree

#330 – Liddard Street at Aubrey Street

#340 – Hiram Street at Liddard Street

#420 – McCrank Drive at Manitoba Street

#440 – Tamarack Trail at Killdeer Crescent

Servicing the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre

Effective Monday, August 19, Bracebridge Transit will introduce a new stop, #460 at 34 Salmon Avenue, to service the new Muskoka Lumber Community Centre.

Transit Pass Sales

Beginning Tuesday, September 3, patrons can purchase Bracebridge Transit passes at the front counter of the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre. Flexible payment options include a pre-paid waveCard or load up to three months onto an easyPass for unlimited travel during the chosen time period. Cash payment remains available on the bus. Transit passes are still available for purchase at the Bracebridge Sportsplex and Municipal Office.

For route and schedule information, visit bracebridgetransit.ca.