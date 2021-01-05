Get Ready For Snow Removal In Downtown Gravenhurst

Town of Gravenhurst road crews will start snow lift (snowbank removal) operations on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Residents are reminded to exercise caution in the areas in which these operations are taking place. Snow lift operations will take place at the following sections:

Muskoka Rd. (MR 18) Winewood Ave. W. to James St.

Bay St. / Brock (MR 169) Bethune Dr. to John St.

Residents are reminded that there is no parking on Town roads overnight. Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.