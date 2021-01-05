Huntsville Man Charged With Sexual Assault Involving A Young Person

The Huntsville OPP conducted an investigation into a sexual assault involving a young person and an adult has been charged.

The Muskoka Crime Unit, Child Exploitation Unit and the Digital Forensic Unit were also part of the investigation.

Police received a complaint from Cybertip.ca in late December that a young person had intimate contact with an adult male.

Police have charged 49-year-old Kevin Cameron with:

Adult Luring a Person Under 18 years of age by means of Telecommunication;

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they may be a victim to contact the Huntsville OPP Crime Unit at (705) 789-5551 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.