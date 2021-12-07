Get Ready For Low Visibility In Bursts Of Heavy Snow

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Weather advisory issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Low visibility in bursts of heavy snow.

Quickly accumulating snow.

Overnight and Wednesday.

Lake effect snow bands from Georgian Bay will move over the region and bring brief bursts of heavy snow. Total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm are expected from the strongest lake effect snow bands.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.