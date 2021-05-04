Get On The Standby List For Same Day COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments

A standby list is now available for same day COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Simcoe Muskoka for those who are eligible and can get to an appointment within 45 minutes of receiving a call.

The standby list has been launched as a new way to use up any remaining vaccine doses at the end of each clinic day and is created new each day. Individuals can add their name to the standby list at www.smdhu.org on those days that they are available and must meet current eligibility criteria to qualify. People are still encouraged to book an appointment outside of the standby list, and if they are called from standby list staff will help them cancel their previously booked appointment.

As of yesterday, Monday May 3, everyone 18 years of age and older in who lives in the postal code area of L3Z can now book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury website www.townofbwg.com/vaccine; via the provincial online booking site www.Ontario.ca/bookvaccine; or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line at 1-833-943-3900. Those turning 18 years of age or older in 2021 who live anywhere in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury can book their vaccination appointment at one of the local pop up clinics available at www.townofBWG.com/vaccine.

In addition, beginning Thursday May 6, the following groups will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the provincial online booking site, or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Booking Line:

Individuals turning 50 and over in 2021;

Individuals with high-risk health conditions;

People who cannot work from home who fall under Group One (including remaining elementary and secondary school workers); and

First Nations, Inuit and Métis individuals, in addition to separate channels for booking at local Indigenous-specific clinics.

For more information about COVID-19, how to add your name to the standby list, and who is eligible for an appointment, please visit our COVID-19 pages at www.smdhu.org.