Georgian Bay Township Resident Faces Several Charges After Crash On Hwy. 12

An evening crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 12 has lead to a number of driving related charges for a Georgian Bay Township resident. Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 8:14 p.m. October 6, 2022 to a report of a crash near Highway 12 and Vents Beach Road, Tay Township.

Upon arrival, officers entered into an investigation to locate the operator of the involved motorcycle, shortly located by the officers walking on the Tay Trail. This individual was arrested at the scene and transported back to detachment for further investigation. As a result of this investigation Aidan Sawyer 34 years of Georgian Bay Township has been charged with the following offences-

Dangerous operation

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Failure to stop after accident

Breach of Probation order (Provincial Offences Act)

Drive motor vehicle – Perform stunt

The accused was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on October 17, 2022 and as well, faces 90 day drivers licence suspensions as per the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines and a seven day vehicle impound.

Both drivers were checked out by an area hospital staff for injuries and released.