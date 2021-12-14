Freezing Rain Possible For Some Areas Wednesday Afternoon

Precipitation is expected to begin on Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures will be close to the freezing mark and as a result there is the potential for freezing rain. This risk is greatest near the Quebec border. Temperatures will warm through the afternoon and early evening, bringing an end to the risk of freezing rain.

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Freezing rain warnings may be issued as this event draws nearer.

