Freezing rain warning issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Current details:

Freezing rain expected late this afternoon and this evening.

Hazard:

Freezing rain. Ice build-up of 2 to 5 mm on some surfaces, especially over areas of higher terrain.

Timing:

Late this afternoon into tonight.

Discussion:

An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the area. Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets this afternoon before transitioning to freezing rain late this afternoon or early this evening. Freezing rain is expected to transition to rain overnight.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.

Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

Special weather statement issued for:

Haliburton – Minden – Southern Haliburton County,

Current details:

Freezing rain possible tonight into Thursday morning.

Hazard:

Freezing rain. A few millimetres of ice build-up possible on some surfaces.

Timing:

Tonight into Thursday morning.

Discussion:

An approaching low pressure system is expected to bring snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the area. Precipitation may begin as snow or ice pellets before transitioning to freezing rain late this evening or overnight. Freezing rain is expected to transition to rain showers Thursday morning.

The freezing rain in combination with snow and ice pellets may impact the Thursday morning commute. Freezing rain warnings may be issued as the event nears.