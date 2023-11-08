SIU Investigating Death Of Man After OPP Police Dog Bite In Midland

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man in Midland. The SIU launched an investigation after the death was reported by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on November 6, 2023.

Preliminary information suggests the following:

On October 13, 2023, OPP officers from the South Georgian Bay detachment responded to a gun-related call involving two men in Midland. One man fled and an OPP police service dog located and bit the man. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

On November 5, 2023, the man died in hospital.

Three investigators have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow (November 8, 2023).