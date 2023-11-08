SIU Investigating Death Of Man After OPP Police Dog Bite In Midland

The province’s Special Investigations Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 45-year-old man in Midland. The SIU launched an investigation after the death was reported by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) on November 6, 2023.
Preliminary information suggests the following:
- On October 13, 2023, OPP officers from the South Georgian Bay detachment responded to a gun-related call involving two men in Midland. One man fled and an OPP police service dog located and bit the man. The man was arrested and taken into custody.
- On November 5, 2023, the man died in hospital.
Three investigators have been assigned to the case. A post-mortem is scheduled for tomorrow (November 8, 2023).
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online at: https://siu.on.ca/en/appeals.php