Traffic Stop In Midland Leads To Drug Trafficking Charges

A traffic stop last evening on Midland Avenue has resulted in an individual facing drug trafficking charges.

On November 6, 2023, at about 9:30 p.m., officers of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducted a vehicle stop on Midland Avenue in the Town of Midland after receiving an alert from the on-board Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system . Officers discovered that the driver had a warrant with a separate police service. The driver was arrested and during a search of the vehicle, a quantity Cocaine was seized.

As a result of this investigation Rose Copegog, 44 years of Christian Island has been charged with Possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Custody of the accused was transferred to a separate police service which possessed the warrant. The accused is to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on December 21, 2023.

