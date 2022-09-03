For The First Time Since 2019, The Terry Fox Run Returns In Person Sept 18

The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that, for the first time since 2019, the 42nd annual Terry Fox Run will be held in person on Sunday, September 18. The event will see Canadians from coast to coast to coast unite once again to support or participate, embodying Terry’s perseverance and ‘no quit’ attitude, raising critical funds for cancer research in Canada.

“Terry dreamed of a world without cancer – an illness that touches everyone’s lives in some capacity,” says Fred Fox, Terry’s older brother. “His legacy lives on through the passion and determination of Canadians who keep his dream alive by fundraising for cancer research without him here. We cannot quit.”

This year, approximately 4 million Canadians and nearly 600 communities are expected to participate in the Terry Fox Run in person either with their local community or at school. For the past few years, the Terry Fox Run has taken place virtually, with participants encouraged to complete their challenge independently due to COVID-19. Despite this challenge, the Terry Fox Foundation has prevailed in its efforts to raise critical funds for cancer research. To date, the Terry Fox Foundation has raised more than $850 million dollars, bringing hope and health to millions of Canadians.

“The Terry Fox Foundation is built on the support of its community, which includes more than 20,000 steadfast volunteers across Canada,” says Michael Mazza, Executive Director of the Terry Fox Foundation. “Our volunteers have been instrumental in the success of the Terry Fox Foundation, especially in the last two years of uncertainty we all faced.”

The Terry Fox School Run will take place later in the week on September 23 with close to 10,000 schools participating. More than 3.5 million students of all ages participate in the Terry Fox School Run to fundraise for cancer research.

Canadians are encouraged to register, fundraise, and participate in this classic Canadian tradition in honour of a national icon who made a difference in the lives of millions of Canadians – then and today. All proceeds will fund innovative cancer research and there are no barriers or registration fees to join. Everyone is welcome and you can walk, run, blade or wheel in the Terry Fox Run.