Snow squall watch issued for:

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Current details:

First significant snow squalls of the season expected Monday into Monday evening.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.

Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Monday into Monday evening.

Discussion:

The first significant lake effect snow squalls of the season are forecast beginning early Monday morning. These snow squalls will continue through Monday before shifting south of the area Monday evening.

Strong westerly winds followed by northwesterly winds will also accompany these snow squalls, resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be significantly impacted and people are encouraged to monitor future forecasts for further details.

Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

Snow squall watch issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Current details:

First significant snow squalls of the season expected Monday evening through Tuesday.

Hazards:

Locally heavy snowfall with total accumulations of 20 to 35 cm.

Reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Timing:

Monday evening through Tuesday.

Discussion:

The first significant lake effect snow squalls of the season are forecast beginning late Monday. These snow squalls will continue through Monday night before weakening late Tuesday. Strong westerly winds followed by northwesterly winds will accompany these snow squalls resulting in significantly reduced visibility at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Travel is expected to be significantly impacted, and people are encouraged to monitor future forecasts for further details.