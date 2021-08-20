First Plaque In Muskoka Lakes Historic Home Project Unveiled In Port Carling

A presentation was held yesterday afternoon and the first Historic Home Plaque was unveiled at 85 Joseph Street in Port Carling.

This is a program developed by the Township of Muskoka Lakes Heritage Committee and the Muskoka Lakes Museum, spearheaded by Susan Daglish, longtime Port Carling resident. In attendance were members of Muskoka Lakes Township Council, Architectural Conservancy of Ontario, Muskoka Chapter as well as Mayor Phil Harding.

The plaques are made of street sign quality material and will withstand the weather. They bear three pieces of information: the date built, the name of the first occupant and the occupant’s occupation. The plaques are designed to be mounted on the home itself and will be visible from the sidewalk.

Other homes that had been identified in the preliminary step of this project had their plaques handed out for the owners to mount at Thursday’s presentation.

“This will be a great way to share local history in a simple way for all residents and visitors to the area to see,” says Courtney Provan, Director of Muskoka Lakes Museum. “Hopefully the program will expand to find homes in many communities throughout the Township.”

To inquire about the Historic Home Plaque project, contact the Museum at 705-765-5367 or email at info@mlmuseum.com.