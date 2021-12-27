Fire Believed To Be Arson After Home In Tiny Township Destroyed

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded at 5:20 a.m. December 26, 2021 to a request from Tiny Township Fire Services to attend at a fully engulfed residential structure fire at 23 Glen Cedar Drive, Tiny Township.

As fire crews battled the fire, responding officers secured the scene and through investigation it was later learned that the cause of the fire is believed that of arson.

The fire resulted in the total loss of the $400,000 home which was under construction at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

Due to the efforts of the attending fire crews, fire damage to neighbouring properties was kept to a minimum.

The arson investigation is now being conducted by members of the OPP Central Region Crime Unit with the assistance of the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS).

Investigators would like to hear from anyone who may may have observed any suspicious person(s), activity or vehicles in the area of the fire scene or nearby neighbourhoods between the hours of 2:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. December 26, 2021. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca . You can also report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at: ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).