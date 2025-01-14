Fire And Ice Festival Returns To Downtown Bracebridge Jan. 25th

Bracebridge’s most exciting winter event is back! The Fire and Ice Festival will ignite Downtown Bracebridge on Saturday, January 25, from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and features a thrilling lineup of activities for all ages. The festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of winter magic and community spirit. Tickets are now available online. Admission is $10 for ages 13 years of age and older, $5 for children between the ages of six to 12, and free for children under five years of age. Festival highlights include:

The fan-favourite tubing hill returns to Manitoba Street to thrill kids and adults alike;

Carnival games, crafts, winter activities, and more will line the streets downtown;

Watch a lumberjack show or take part in an ice sculpture demonstration in Memorial Park;

Enjoy live music, entertaining shows, food vendors, and so much more!

This year’s festival is made possible thanks to the support of the Town of Bracebridge’s Event Tourism Grant and Bracebridge 150 Event Grant.

Call for Volunteers

Call for Volunteers

Volunteers are the heart of the Fire and Ice Festival. Join a dedicated team who helps bring this special event to life. Several volunteer positions are available on Saturday, January 25 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. including ticket sales, tube run attendants, set up and tear down crew, carnival game coordinators and more. Volunteers do not need to be available for the entire day – every shift helps! Volunteer shifts start on Wednesday, January 22 to help with event preparation. Every volunteer will participate in a mandatory training session (available in-person or virtually) and will receive a Fire and Ice toque, free event admission and a tube run fast-pass to skip the line. Volunteers will also be invited to participate in a volunteer appreciation night event following the festival to celebrate their hard work and achievements. High-school aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their 40-hours of community service.

Getting Here

Parking near the festival is limited and fills up fast. Event attendees and volunteers are encouraged to use the free shuttle service that runs continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from the following four locations: Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Home Depot, and Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School.