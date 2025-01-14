Fire And Ice Festival Returns To Downtown Bracebridge Jan. 25th

Tickets are now available online. Admission is $10 for ages 13 years of age and older, $5 for children between the ages of six to 12, and free for children under five years of age.
Festival highlights include:
- The fan-favourite tubing hill returns to Manitoba Street to thrill kids and adults alike;
- Carnival games, crafts, winter activities, and more will line the streets downtown;
- Watch a lumberjack show or take part in an ice sculpture demonstration in Memorial Park;
- Enjoy live music, entertaining shows, food vendors, and so much more!
Volunteers are the heart of the Fire and Ice Festival. Join a dedicated team who helps bring this special event to life. Several volunteer positions are available on Saturday, January 25 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. including ticket sales, tube run attendants, set up and tear down crew, carnival game coordinators and more. Volunteers do not need to be available for the entire day – every shift helps!
Volunteer shifts start on Wednesday, January 22 to help with event preparation. Every volunteer will participate in a mandatory training session (available in-person or virtually) and will receive a Fire and Ice toque, free event admission and a tube run fast-pass to skip the line. Volunteers will also be invited to participate in a volunteer appreciation night event following the festival to celebrate their hard work and achievements.
High-school aged volunteers will be eligible to receive documentation towards their 40-hours of community service.
Parking near the festival is limited and fills up fast. Event attendees and volunteers are encouraged to use the free shuttle service that runs continuously from 8:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from the following four locations: Stevens’ Your Independent Grocer, Habitat for Humanity ReStore, Home Depot, and Bracebridge Muskoka Lakes Secondary School.