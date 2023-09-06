Fill A Backpack Campaign Brightens The Township Of Georgian Bay

Fill A Backpack Campaign is A Success.

The Township of Georgian Bay is honoured to announce the success of the first Fill A Backpack Campaign. Staff and the Baxter Ward Lions, and community members have come together to support local students in need. This heartwarming initiative was organized by the Township in collaboration with local businesses, organizations, and volunteers. This project has made a resounding impact on the lives of young learners.

The Georgian Bay and surrounding area Foodbanks saw a need within the community to help support their clients by assisting with back-to-school items. The campaign ran from August 1 – August 24, 2023, and aimed to provide the essential school supplies to students throughout the Township, ensuring they have the tools they need to for a successful academic year. This first-time campaign surpassed all expectations, with an outpouring of generosity from residents, businesses, and organizations.

A special thank you to all who were involved with over $1900 collected from the community! The Baxter Ward Lions donated $500 and another $500 from the Women Connecting group, various other donations were received from Council and community members. The Fill A Backpack Campaign distributed 44 stuffed backpacks that included lunch pails, notebooks, pencil case, crayons, pencils, pens, art supplies and other essential items.

This campaign has been a success, happy parents and students picked up their backpacks last week during regular foodbank times. The “Fill a Backpack Campaign” not only lightens the financial burden on families but also empowers students to engage fully in their education, helping to bridge educational disparities in the community.

Mayor Koetsier expressed their gratitude, stating, “I am overwhelmed by the generosity and compassion shown by our communities during this campaign. It’s a testament to the strength of the Township of Georgian Bay and our commitment to supporting one another.”

The area foodbanks will continue to run programs, and campaigns to assist the residents of Georgian Bay. If you would like to donate or are a person in need for services, please contact your area foodbank.