Apples And Rocks Thrown At Homes On Peter Street In Novar

On Sunday September 3rd, 2023, members of the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received multiple mischief complaints. Apples and rocks were thrown at residences on Peter Street in Novar.

The investigation is ongoing, and police have identified an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) used during the incident.

· described as a yellow, race style ATV.

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.