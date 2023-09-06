Military Aircraft Landing In Huntsville On Sept. 7th

Huntsville OPP would like to notify the public of the planned landing of a military aircraft, from CFB Petawawa. Officers want to ensure the public that there is no need for public concern as the landing is for training purposes.

The landing of the aircraft will occur at 1:30pm on September 7, 2023, in the McCully-Robertson Sports Complex Field, in the Town of Huntsville. For the safety of the public the area will be closed for approximately 1.5 hours. Officers will be in the area for the closure of the Sports Complex.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.