Parry Sound Resident Charged With Impaired After Collision

On September 3, 2023, members from the West Parry Sound OPP detachment responded to a possible impaired driver that collided with a rockface on Skerryvore Road in Archipelago Township.

After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was arrested and transported by ambulance to hospital where they were treated for minor injuries. The driver was transferred to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Glynis Phillips, 34 years-of-age of Parry Sound was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on October 19, 2023. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

This charge marks the 42nd driver charged under Criminal Impaired Driving Laws in the West Parry Sound Detachment area in 2023