Federal Funding For Schools’ Energy Improvement Costs

Funding through the federal government’s Climate Action Incentive Fund (CAIF) has paid for almost $300,000 worth of work that has been completed at two Near North District School Board (NNDSB) schools.

CAIF is designed to help school boards make energy efficiency improvements and retrofits that reduce energy use, costs and carbon pollution. The funding covered projects that were federally approved and already completed.

Funding covered the installation of a rooftop HVAC/ERV and controls at Chippewa Secondary School ($116,844), which will improve energy efficiency, and roof and insulation replacement at Mattawa District Public School ($175,060), which will reduce heat loss. The $291,904 investment in NNDSB schools will create cost savings for the board.

The work was completed in the fall of 2020, and the board, with the assistance of the Ministry of Education, applied for CAIF when the new funding was announced.