Fatal Collision On Hwy. 35 Claims The Life Of Haliburton Resident

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are currently on scene investigating a fatal collision on Highway 35 north of Lindsay.

Police say at 10:30 a.m., this morning on Highway 35 just north of Thunder Bridge Road, City of Kawartha Lakes EMS, Fire and OPP attended a three vehicle collision.

The collision involved a dump truck and two SUV’s.

Robert Clark, 64 years-of-age, of Haliburton was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Two others were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The highway will remain closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Collision Investigation (TCI) team are on scene documenting. Detours are set up at Thunder Bridge Road and Peniel Road/Kenrei Road

A black cube van was observed at the scene and the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are asking that the driver of that vehicle reach out to provide a statement.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the investigating officer by calling 1-888-310-1122.