Fatal Collision On Hwy. 11 Claims The Life Of Burk’s Falls Resident

Huntsville OPP are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision on Highway 11 north of Huntsville.

On November 4, 2022, shortly after 11:30 p.m., Huntsville OPP, along with emergency services, responded to a single passenger vehicle rollover into the ditch on Highway 11 north of Huntsville.

The lone driver, a 22-year-old male of Burk’s Falls, was ejected and transported to hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. Police have not released the name of the driver.

Highway 11 northbound and southbound lanes were closed between North Waseosa Lake Road and Novar Road as OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists completed their investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122.