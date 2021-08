Huntsville OPP say they are investigating an ATV rollover which resulted in the death of a 72- year-old man.

On August 5, 2021, at 5:20 p.m., Huntsville OPP, Muskoka Paramedic Services and Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department attended.the property.

This trail is located on a property on Muskoka Road 117, Lake of Bays Township, Ontario.

The driver of the ATV was found deceased at the collision scene. The name of the male was not released.