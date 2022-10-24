Family Concerned For Missing Female From Bracebridge

Family members of Sara Tasker from Bracebridge are concerned for her well-being and are asking for the public’s in locating her.

29-year-old Sara Tasker (recent photos attached) is 5’1 with a slim build. She was last seen on Sunday at a home in Gravenhurst at 9:30 a.m. She was possibly wearing a dress, but she had a dark hooded jacket with her. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Bracebridge OPP has been notified and are searching for her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.