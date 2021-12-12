Extreme Winds Knock Out Power To 280,000 Customers; Nearly 210,000 Customers Still Without Power

Due to the severity of the damage, the company is bringing in staff from other areas not affected by the storm to assist with restoration efforts. Hydro One expects customers in the hardest hit areas to be without power overnight, including in southern, central and eastern Ontario.

If the power in your area is affected by severe weather, be sure to stay clear of any fallen power lines. If you spot a fallen line, keep at least 10 metres back, even if it does not appear to be live. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235.

Tracking and reporting power outages

For outage information and updates, visit Hydro One’s outage map or download the free mobile app. Customers can also sign up in advance for text or email notifications. These free tools allow customers to check the status of power outages anywhere in Hydro One’s service area and receive helpful tips and news. Sign up at www.hydroone.com/outages.

Customers can also report their outage by texting WATTS (92887), online, through the company’s outage map and app, or by calling 1-800-434-1235.

Hydro One appreciates everyone’s patience as crews work to safely restore power.