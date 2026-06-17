Emsdale Resident Charged After Several Thefts In Gravenhurst

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged a driver with impaired driving during a theft investigation.

On Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at 1:20 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to a report of a theft from a retail location on Edward Street in Gravenhurst and with the use of technology, were able to locate the suspect in a parking lot in Bracebridge. Officers placed the suspect under arrest and the subsequent investigation revealed that they had stolen goods from other retail locations in Gravenhurst and Bracebridge. Furthermore, officers became concerned about the individual’s impairment and entered into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result, police have charged 41- year-old Natasha Nunziato of Emsdale, ON with:

· Operation while Impaired (drug)

· Possession of Property Obtained by Crime (2 counts)

· Theft Under $5000 (2 counts)

She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 4, 2026 to answer to her charges.