Off-Duty Cop Prevents Impaired Driver From Leaving Penetanguishene Parking Lot

On Sunday afternoon, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver at a parking lot on Main Street in the Town of Penetanguishene.

On June 14 at approximately 5:15 p.m., an individual was observed displaying clear signs of alcohol consumption while entering the driver’s seat of a vehicle. An off-duty police officer intervened, preventing the vehicle from leaving the area until officers arrived and arrested the individual for impaired driving. The accused was transported to the detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Rob McHardy, 59 years of Tiny Township, has been charged with:

• Operation While Impaired

• Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 30, 2026. All drivers arrested while impaired receive a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and the vehicle being operated is impounded for seven days.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of death on Ontario roads. Drivers are urged to plan ahead and never drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs. Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is encouraged to call 911.