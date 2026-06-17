Oro-Medonte Resident Charged With Impaired Driving In Midland

Early this morning, members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting patrols on Bayshore Drive in the Town of Midland when a vehicle was observed being operated in an unusual manner in a nearby parking lot.

On June 16, 2026 at 3:50 a.m., officers engaged with the driver after observing the vehicle moving slowly and driving with the trunk open. While speaking with the driver, officers smelled alcohol on their breath and observed open alcohol in the vehicle. Further investigation resulted in the discovery of suspected illegal drugs inside the car.

The driver then failed to comply with a lawful demand to perform sobriety testing. The individual was subsequently arrested before being released on an undertaking.

As a result of the investigation, Kenneth Moss, 49 years, of Oro-Medonte, has been charged with:

• Failure or Refusal to Comply with a Demand

• Operation While Impaired

• Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Other Drugs

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on July 30, 2026. All drivers charged with impaired-related offences are subject to an immediate 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension and a seven-day vehicle impound.

The OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving continues to be a leading cause of death on Ontario roads. Alcohol and drugs affect everyone differently, and no amount of impairment is safe when operating a vehicle. Plan ahead and never drive while impaired. If you suspect an impaired driver, call 911.