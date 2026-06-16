Bif Naked To Headline Community Against Cancer Walk & Concert In Support Of Gilda’s Club

Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka is proud to announce that Canadian music icon and breast cancer survivor Bif Naked will headline the Community Against Cancer Walk & Concert on Sunday, June 28, 2026, helping raise awareness and critical funds to ensure cancer support services remain available free of charge for those who need them.

The event will bring together survivors, caregivers, families, supporters, and community members for a day focused on hope, resilience, and connection. Participants will gather at Meridian Stage in downtown Barrie, where registration and check in will take place before the community walk begins. Following the walk, participants will return to Meridian Stage for a full live concert performance by Bif Naked. Register for the walk at: https://gildasclubsimcoemuskoka.org/event/community-is-stronger-than-cancer-day

Unlike many concerts, there is no set ticket price. Instead, attendees are encouraged to make a donation in support of Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. Whether someone contributes $10, $100, or $10,000, every donation directly supports free cancer support programs, caregiver resources, children’s services, healthy living programs, and peer support opportunities for individuals and families affected by cancer.

Bif Naked made the following statement, “When I went through breast cancer treatment, I was incredibly grateful for the doctors, nurses, and healthcare teams who helped me through it. But what many people don’t realize is that when you leave the hospital or treatment centre, you’re still carrying a lot with you. The emotional side of cancer, the fear, the uncertainty, and the impact it has on your family and loved ones doesn’t just disappear.”

Bif continued, “That’s why organizations like Gilda’s Club are so important. They provide support, connection, understanding, and community when people need it most. No one should ever have to face cancer alone. I am honoured to be supporting Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka and their Community Against Cancer Walk on June 28, 2026. Whether you walk, fundraise, volunteer, donate, or simply come out and join us, you’re helping ensure that people affected by cancer have somewhere to turn when they need support the most. So come out, walk, fundraise and rock with me. Together, we can make sure no one faces cancer alone.”

For Lana Hana, Executive Director of Gilda’s Club, the event is about more than fundraising. “Cancer changes lives, not just for the person diagnosed, but for entire families. At Gilda’s Club, we ensure that no one affected by cancer has to face it alone by providing free support programs, resources, and meaningful connections for anyone affected. We are honoured to have Bif Naked join us for our Community Against Cancer Walk on June 28. Every step taken, every dollar raised, and every person who participates helps ensure that this support remains available, free of charge, to those who need it most.

If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out. No matter where you live or where you are in your experience with cancer, we are here to help and connect you with the care and community you deserve. Together, we can remind everyone impacted by cancer that they are never alone.”

If you or someone you know needs support, please reach out. No matter where you live, no matter where you are, we will do everything we can to help and connect you with the support you deserve.

The Community Against Cancer Walk & Concert aims not only to raise funds, but also to raise awareness of the free services available through Gilda’s Club Simcoe Muskoka. Every year, thousands of individuals and families face the emotional, social, and practical impacts of cancer. Community support helps ensure these services remain accessible without financial barriers.

EVENT DETAILS

Community Is Stronger than Cancer Walk & Concert

Sunday, June 28, 2026

Registration & Check In:

Meridian Stage

Downtown Barrie

Featuring:

Bif Naked Live in Concert

Admission by Donation

Walk. Fundraise. Rock.