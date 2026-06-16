Bracebridge Just Got 44 New Affordable Housing Units

Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada’s housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada says it is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada’s broader efforts to respond to the housing crisis, investments are being made across the housing continuum to respond to the needs of communities across Canada.

On Monday, the federal government, announced over $8.6 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund that helped build 44 homes designed specifically for seniors and people living with disabilities in the Town of Bracebridge. The four‑storey development, located at 100 Pine Street, provides a mix of affordable studio and one-bedroom rental units.

The building is already nightly eight per cent full. The price range is $400 to $1100 per month.

The project features universally accessible design throughout, including 14 fully barrier-free units, an elevator, accessible parking, and layouts that can be easily adapted to meet changing mobility needs.

The building also incorporates environmentally sustainable features to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficiency, and lower operating costs, including infrastructure for two Level II electric vehicle charging stations.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

“Our Government is committed to providing communities the support they need to build capacity to develop local solutions to homelessness. Access to adequate, affordable housing is the foundation for socio-economic success. It supports better education and health outcomes, better employment prospects and better community engagement and cohesion, not to mention economic growth and financial security.” – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada