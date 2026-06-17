Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Orillia & District Announces 31st Annual “Golf For Kids’ Sake” Tournament

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia & District (BBBSOD) is inviting golfers, businesses, and community members to tee off for a cause at the 31st Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake Tournament, taking place on Friday, August 21, 2026, at Settlers’ Ghost Golf Club in Barrie.

Registration is $860.00 per foursome or $225.00 per player and includes 18 holes with cart, light breakfast prior to a 9:00AM shot gun start, BBQ lunch, on-course contests, raffle prizes, and more. Golfers will also have the opportunity to win a brand-new 2026 Volkswagen Taos by sinking a hole-in-one on our designated contest hole. Corporate and community sponsors are also welcome to join; sponsorship provides high-visibility recognition alongside a powerful community impact.

This tournament has been bringing our community together for more than three decades,” says the BBBS team. “Every golfer helps ensure that local young people have access to positive role models and supportive mentoring relationships that can change the trajectory of their lives.”

All funds raised will directly support the no-cost mentoring programs provided by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia & District which include critical resources that promote positive youth development, healthy choices, and strong community bonds. As a fully community-funded organization, BBBSOD depends on events like Golf for Kids’ Sake to continue their life-changing work.

Details on registration and sponsorship can be easily found online at 31st Annual Golf for Kids’ Sake – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia.

Beyond registration and sponsorship, supporters can make tax-deductible donations through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia & District website at https://orillia.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/ . Every dollar directly supports local children and youth.